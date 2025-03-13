Coastal Amusements Debuting Hot Wheels Game

Hot Wheels Ultimate Speedway will be shown for the first time at next week’s AEI 2025 in Las Vegas by its manufacturer Coastal Amusements; their company will be in booth #527.

Coastal said the new concept is “fun, fast paced and will keep players engaged to entice repeat play.” In the game, players are challenged to slide a puck down a beautifully-lit air hockey table, attempting to hit four moving dot matrix targets to win points.

As the player accumulates points, “a lighted vacuum formed Hot Wheels car races up an eye catching 70” high by 31” wide dot matrix display.” The further the car races up the display, the more tickets the player wins.

Two or more cabinets can be linked together for competitive play. A creative puck return mechanism delivers each puck directly back to the player’s hand. Go to www.coastalamusements.com for more information.