Coastal Amusements Celebrates Brass Rings

Coastal Amusements recently shared photos of their 2022 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards. They won a first-place award for Best New Product for Break the Plate and a second-place award for best exhibit at the fall trade show.

“Each year, we try to come up with new concepts that will bring new and successful games to market,” said Mike Dean, Coastal’s international director of sales. “I feel it’s important to give the player something new and exciting that they haven’t seen before.”

Break the Plate is a carnival-style game that combines video and mechanics. Players toss balls at three interactive monitors to break plates. When they hit the plate on the video monitor, real plastic pieces are thrown upward, “shattering” in a realistic way.

Learn more at www.coastalamusements.com/game/break-the-plate.