Coastal Amusements Bringing Break the Plate to Vegas Expo

Amusement Expo is just around the corner (the trade show is March 16-17) and Coastal Amusements is among the many companies exhibiting. They’ll be at booth #527 showing off their brand-new carnival themed game Break the Plate.

The game combines mechanics and video for a new and exciting game experience, the company said. “When the player tosses the ball at the video monitor, the plate disappears on the display, and mechanical pieces of plate are instantly tossed upward, simulating the breaking of an actual plate,” they wrote.

Break the Plate is built with three 37” monitors, a multiple infrared frame that reads the scoring of the balls and nine separate compartments that toss actual plastic plate pieces upward.

The ticket redemption game can be played alone or side by side in a two-player competition mode. The winner in competition mode is awarded extra bonus tickets.

Learn more at: www.coastalamusements.com/game/break-the-plate.