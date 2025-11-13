Coastal Amusements Bringing a Lot to IAAPA

Headlined by their Best New Product-nominated Hot Wheels Ultimate Speedway, Coastal Amusements will have a huge lineup of new games at IAAPA Expo next week in Orlando. The new Hot Wheels game is linkable up to four cabinets and is shipping now.

A 2-player edition of Break the Plate Reloaded is being released with a smaller footprint. Coastal said it’s now equipped with a single 65” LED monitor and offers new software that includes colorful LED glowing plates, new sounds, and enhanced animation. Christmas, Halloween, and Easter holiday software is also included, and allows operators to re-theme Break the Plate for each holiday season. (Now shipping.)

Here’s what else Coastal said will show at IAAPA: