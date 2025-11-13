Coastal Amusements Bringing a Lot to IAAPA

Headlined by their Best New Product-nominated Hot Wheels Ultimate Speedway, Coastal Amusements will have a huge lineup of new games at IAAPA Expo next week in Orlando. The new Hot Wheels game is linkable up to four cabinets and is shipping now.
A 2-player edition of Break the Plate Reloaded is being released with a smaller footprint. Coastal said it’s now equipped with a single 65” LED monitor and offers new software that includes colorful LED glowing plates, new sounds, and enhanced animation. Christmas, Halloween, and Easter holiday software is also included, and allows operators to re-theme Break the Plate for each holiday season. (Now shipping.)
Here’s what else Coastal said will show at IAAPA:
- Vortex – Players are challenged to launch a ball using a plunger as they aim for the bonus hole on the rotating LED-lit playfield. A true skill game where the player has total control. (Now shipping.)
- All Star Golf – 2-player skill-based redemption game where players launch a ball down the playfield into rotating holes to win tickets. Aim for the mini game win slots for a chance win even more tickets. Sink your shot into the ‘Hole in One’ to enter the bonus round for the ultimate win. (Available: Spring 2026.)
- Roll N Win – 2-player skill-based redemption game where players launch a ball down a playfield, navigating through the rotating turntables to win the bonus. Sink balls in select RGB-lit holes to win tickets and play mini games for even more tickets. (Available: Spring 2026.)
- Sport Legends – 3-player sports game where players can choose between basketball, baseball and soccer, or play all three. Each game is unique and challenges players to reach their target score to win the bonus. Fun and addicting, this sports game brings a modern twist to the classic old school arcade games. (Available: Spring 2026.)
- Zombie Invaders – A 2-player “stomper” with a beautifully-lit cabinet that uses two 65” LED monitors. When the zombies pop up during gameplay on each monitor, players are challenged to stomp the buttons on the pad to freeze the zombies and win tickets. Continue through each level to face the boss for the ultimate win. (Available: Spring 2026.)
- Wild West Shootout II – This is a classic Wild West shooting game that is fun for the whole family. It’s available as a 4-player with an attractive 75” LED monitor and new enhanced gameplay. Like their original Wild West Shootout 2-player, this game can be operated with tickets or amusement only. (Available: Spring 2026.)
- Freeze 5 – Merchandiser with an attractive frozen-themed cabinet where players are challenged to “freeze” the timer at 5 seconds to win a prize of their choice. (Available: Spring 2026.)
- Treasure Wheel – Merchandiser with an attractive pirate-themed cabinet that can dispense both small and large prizes. Players are challenged to press the button to drop the anchor to release one of the many prizes on the spinning wheel. (Available: Spring 2026.)
- Classic Cruiser – A sleek motion-based kiddie ride that gives players the feeling of being in the driver’s seat. Equipped with an LED screen, players enjoy cruising through town, collecting as many coins as possible. Classic Cruiser is safe, interactive and entertaining for the younger audience. (Available: Spring 2026.)
- Justice League Prize Pusher – This is a 2-player, licensed coin pusher with classic Justice League characters. It combines a classic coin pusher with a “find a token” merchandiser. Players attempt to win a golden egg by knocking it off the pusher shelf for a chance at the ultimate prize. Each egg is a winner, filled with either a small prize, or a coveted token that opens any one of the six prize doors. (Available: Spring 2026.)