Clint Grover Wins Golden Tee Tourney

The 2025 Golden Tee World Championships concluded last weekend at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Clint Grover of Rockford, Illinois, was crowned champion and won the $30,000 top prize. Nearly $200,000 was awarded in total.

Other winners included Matt Woods of Cape Coral, Florida; Paul Luna of Houston; Joseph Massara of Ballwin, Missouri; Andy Haas of Northfield, Ohio; and Chris Juszczyk of Leander, Texas.

“This was one of the most intense and emotional finals we’ve ever seen,” said Adam Kramer, president of Incredible Technologies’ amusement division. “To see Clint break through is a testament of his skill and a new wave of incredible Golden Tee players finding success at major events. Moments like this are what make this event and game so special. One shot can truly change everything.”