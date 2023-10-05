CleCoin’s Ron Gold Has Passed Away

The courtly Ohio distributor and arcade operator Ron Gold died Oct. 3, 2023, at the age of 90. He had originally joined Morris Gisser’s Cleveland Coin Machine Exchange back in 1957 and built the dealership into a multi-state Midwest equipment outlet, as well as expanded their arcade operations in several other parts of the country.

Gold sold his dealership to Shaffer Distributing in 2005 and the arcade chain to the Family Entertainment Group (FEG) in 2011. As veterans of this arcade-oriented organization, Gold and his son-in-law Herman Fox became known as game room authorities in Ohio and elsewhere.

Ron leaves his wife of many years Eileen (daughter of CleCoin founder Morris Gisser), daughters Kathryn, Debra Sue and Abigail and three grandchildren.

Services will be held today, Friday, October 6, at 11 a.m. (Eastern) at the Park Synagogue at 27500 Shaker Blvd, Pepper Pike, Ohio. Those who cannot attend in person may do so online by visiting this link at 11 a.m.: us02web.zoom.us/j/82660340460?pwd=ajMyNjdjc1BpREcwL09QMnZqK1hwUT09; the passcode is PARK.

Following the services, the family will receive friends at the residence located at 32099 Chestnut Lane, Pepper Pike until 4 p.m. and then again on Saturday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Those wishing to make a donation in his name may send a check to the Dartmouth Class of 1954 Scholarship Fund, 6066 Development Office, Hanover, NH 03755 or to the Cleveland Jewish Film Festival, Mandel Jewish Community Center, 26001 S. Woodland Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.

Rest in peace.