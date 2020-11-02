Clearview Lanes Goes Tigapo for Cashless

Cloud-based cashless payment and arcade management system makers Tigapo announced their latest installation, Clearview Lanes in Mt. Joy, Pa., a top dining and entertainment destination in Lancaster County.

Noted execs at the system provider, “Although the pandemic has certainly slowed things down across the country, the Tigapo sales and installation teams have been very busy, setting up new family entertainment centers through the summer and into the fall.”

Clearview Lanes remodeled over the summer in preparation for a September reopening and revitalized their location by purchasing a new set of games for their arcade. Owner Chris Forry discovered Tigapo in his research while shopping for a cashless payment system that would increase sales and enhance revenue management.

“Chris joined one of Tigapo’s free, weekly demos and loved it right way,” said Tigapo Sales Manager Chris Vecchione. “We’re getting a lot of interest from operators who have used the pandemic downtime as an opportunity to double down and upgrade their locations.”

Said the location’s Chris Forry, “Tigapo checked all the boxes for me and more. From the first time I saw the Tigapo system and met with their staff, I knew it was a perfect match for Clearview. We already see that the customers love paying through the mobile app, and our staff is really impressed with the data and reporting features provided by the online dashboard.”

Tigapo boasts that theirs is “a true cashless payment system; fully contactless throughout the guest experience, including first-time registration, buying credits, playing games, and redeeming prizes.” They also offer a “riskless” chance to try it out with both purchase or rental options with no money down and a 90-day guarantee.

To sign up for a free live video demo, visit www.tigapo.com or contact [email protected].