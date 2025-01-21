Claw Zone to Open This Spring in Louisville

Claw Zone, an Asian-inspired arcade, is coming to Louisville this spring, according to Louisville Business First. They report that it’s the first such arcade in the state of Kentucky.
The 5,500-sq.-ft. arcade is set to feature more than 80 cranes with various prizes – from plush to Asian drinks and snacks. Its owner is a local furniture store owner, Jack Zheng, who saw the popularity of claw arcades in Japan and China.
“I’ve seen so many of them throughout the malls in Asia and I hadn’t seen anything like that over here in the States,” he said, though similar arcades have been popping up, mainly in larger metropolitan areas. “We’re focusing on just arcade claw machines and maybe a few other things, but essentially it will be 95% claw machines.”