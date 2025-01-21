Claw Zone to Open This Spring in Louisville

Claw Zone, an Asian-inspired arcade, is coming to Louisville this spring, according to Louisville Business First. They report that it’s the first such arcade in the state of Kentucky.

The 5,500-sq.-ft. arcade is set to feature more than 80 cranes with various prizes – from plush to Asian drinks and snacks. Its owner is a local furniture store owner, Jack Zheng, who saw the popularity of claw arcades in Japan and China.