Claw Machine Buddy Publishes “Clawcade” Report

Eric Covert of Claw Machine Buddy recently published a report that offers insights into the many crane arcades that’ve popped up in the U.S. By their count, there are 335 dedicated “clawcades” in the country, at least 20% of which have opened since 2024.

Texas has the most with 73 such locations, 22% of the national total. Metro areas with the most venues are Houton (28), Las Vegas (23), Los Angeles (19), Dallas-Fort Worth (17), New York (14), San Antonio (10), Minneapolis-St. Paul (9), Atlanta (8), Denver (8), Phoenix (8) and San Francisco-Oakland (8).

The full report, rankings by metro area and downloadable data are available at: www.clawmachinebuddy.com/reports/state-of-the-clawcade-2026.