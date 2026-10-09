Claw Arcade Opens in Ohio

Lucky Puppy Claw Arcade recently opened a location in Powell, Ohio. The Japanese-style crane arcade first opened in Las Vegas in 2024.

According to WCMH, the two locations have different owners. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas arcade said the concept is working toward a franchise model and has another venue underway in Utah.

The arcade has an array of machines with plushies, character toys, trendy collectibles and Gashapon, small toys inside plastic capsules.

Visit www.luckypuppyarcade.com to learn more.