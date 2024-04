The Classic Game Fest will be held this year from July 19-21 at the Palmer Event Center in Austin, Texas. With more than 15,000 attendees expected, organizers call it the “biggest retro gaming event in Texas.”

There will be loads of arcade classics and retro consoles set to free play, game tournaments, live music, special industry guests and much more.

For the latest news, vendor and ticket information and more, visit www.classicgamefest.com.