CityCade Retro Arcade, Lounge Opens in N.C.

Opened this summer in downtown Gastonia, N.C., CityCade retro arcade and lounge transformed from a space the owner formerly used for selling car audio equipment to another dream of his.

“It’s a different pace for me because I was done with retail,” said owner Byron Smith. “I wanted to do something more entertaining. We’re trying to offer Gastonia something that they’ve not had.”

That includes a $5 entry, but free-to-play arcade with vintage machines like Galaga and Donkey Kong, as well as a Nintendo 64 console loaded with Mario Kart, according to the Gaston Gazette. The venue also serves food and has a bar with video game-themed cocktails.

Learn more about the arcade bar at www.citycade.com.