Cullman, Alabama, will get a new mini-golf course this week. City Park Mini-Golf plans to open there at 3 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 10.

Admission to the city’s newest attraction is $7 (or $5 for ages 12 and under) from Tuesday through Thursday and $9 (or $7 for ages 12 and under) from Friday through Sunday, according to WAFF.

Drinks and snacks will also be available for purchase. Learn more about the course at www.cityscapefamily.com.