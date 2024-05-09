City Fun Center Opened May 1

City Fun Center in Poway, Calif., opened on May 1, according to the San Diego Union Tribune. Attractions at the business include mini bowling, blacklight 3D mini-golf, classic arcade games and a new driving simulator.

“A lot of people are shocked about mini-golf with how awesome it is,” said owner Steve Krongard. “I gave about 20 tours of the party rooms. Everybody loves the blacklight party room. That’s the most unique thing at any entertainment center, and ours is pretty awesome.”

Still waiting on a food permit, City Fun Center will also soon have pizza, chicken tenders, hot dogs, ICEEs and draft beer as well. Learn more at www.cityfuncenter.com.