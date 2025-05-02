City Approves Long Beach Bowling Alley Plans

City officials in Long Beach, California, recently approved a former hardware store to be turned into a bowling entertainment center, according to the Long Beach Post.

The new Lucky Strike Bowling will clock in at 40,000 square feet, furnished with 34 lanes, three arcade sections, a bar and restaurant. The outside of the building will be remodeled, too, among other renovations.

San Jose-based DJM Capital applied for the permits. DJM also operates the Long Beach Exchange shopping and dining complex, including a food court called The Hangar.

“We’re very excited to have Lucky Strike be interested in our shopping center and in Long Beach,” said Brett Thornton, DJM Capital Senior Vice President of Construction and Development.