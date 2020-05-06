Cinergy Entertainment Eyes Reopening in Texas and Oklahoma

“Powering up for reopening” in the coming week is Cinergy, the Texas-based movie entertainment center chain with locations in Amarillo, Copperas Cove, Midland, Odessa and Tulsa, Okla. As both states have partially opened for business, so too will Cinergy.

The cinemas in all Texas locations will open this Friday, May 8, at the state’s required 25% occupancy (bowling, games and other attractions remain closed to comply with the state’s “Phase One” protocols). The company’s Oklahoma location will open Monday, May 11, at 50% occupancy in the cinema. Oklahoma also permits Cinergy’s bowling alley and arcade to operate when they reopen.

Throughout all facilities, Cinergy will implement the following standards: frequent hand washing for employees; medical-grade sanitization of high-contact surfaces every 30 minutes; and required personal protective equipment like face masks for all team members. Employees will also have their temperature taken upon coming to work. Among other standards, social distancing will become a norm and cash will not be accepted, in an effort to reduce touchpoints. Movie tickets can be purchased online or via the theater’s app ahead of time.

“Safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority, although we know there are people in both sides of the reopening argument,” said founder and CEO Jeff Benson. “We are making sure to do everything we can, following all the established guidelines and procedures and what are becoming new industry best practices.”

For more information and to see the extensive list of protocols being put in place, visit www.cinergy.com.