Cinergy Entertainment Breaks New Ground

The Texas-based cinema entertainment center chain Cinergy recently broke ground on a 90,000-sq.-ft. development in Corpus Christi, KRIS reports.
“We love to come to cities the size of Corpus Christi,” said CEO Jeff Benson. “We wouldn’t have made a $45 million investment here if we didn’t have 100% certainty that it’s an under-served community when it comes to bowling, amusements and movies. So, we don’t have any doubt that we are going to perform.”
In addition to the above, the facility will also have a three-level indoor electric go-kart track and mini-golf. Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year.
Visit www.cinergy.com/corpus-christi to learn more about the plans.