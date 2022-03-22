Cinergy Announces New Greenville Location

Cinergy Entertainment is adding its ninth location and first in South Carolina; they’ll be soon heading to the new BridgeWay Station in Maldin (near Greenville), according to WYFF.

The 70,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center will have a 10,000-sq.-ft. VR arcade featuring five experiences, a free-roam arena and VR bumper cars, 10 bowling lanes, five escape rooms, seven dine-in movie theaters, a sports-themed bar and more, reports the Upstate Business Journal. The state-of-the-art center will come in at a cost of $23 million.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand into Greenville and be part of BridgeWay Station,” said Cinergy’s vice president of marketing Traci Hoey. “This is our second site in the Carolinas, and we are excited to unveil our new prototype design synergizing all of the incredible experiences which catapulted us to the top family entertainment center in the world. Nothing else will compare to this newest version of Cinergy.” Learn more at www.cinergy.com.