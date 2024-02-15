Cinemark Plans for New Arcade, Laser Tag Arena

Cinemark Merriam, near Kansas City, Mo., is among some Cinemark locations planning to revitalize their older venues with arcades and laser tag, according to KSHB.

Dubbed Gamescape by Cinemark, the arcade and laser tag arena add would cut out about half of the movie theater’s screens – down to 10. The concept was first announced last October for their El Paso, Texas, location.

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, theaters nationwide have struggled to return to pre-pandemic attendance levels,” explained the company to the Merriam Planning Commission, which has since approved the changes. “Cinemark’s initiative represents a pioneering trend in the industry.”

KSHB also reported that the theater will remain open when the project begins sometime this year.