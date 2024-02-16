Cinema Social Celebrates After Official Rebranding

The former Tri-County Cineplex is now Cinema Social. Following construction work late last year to remodel the space, the rebranding was recently completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to the Times Tribune, there are still movie screens, but also a new bowling alley, bar and restaurant, golf simulator and virtual reality.

“I want to thank our fantastic staff – they’ve been through so much over the last couple years,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, who along with her husband Greg owns the facility. “There is no better place to have Cinema Social than in Corbin.”

Head to www.cinemasocial.com to learn more.