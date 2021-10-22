Chuck Skroczy Joins Pipeline Games Team

Pipeline Games recently announced that Paul “Chuck” Skroczy has joined the company. Skroczy was formerly with Coast to Coast Entertainment.

“Chuck was always helping everyone with their technical questions and getting them the parts they needed,” Pipeline Games said of the newest member of their team.

Skroczy can be reached at [email protected] or 732-231-5270. To celebrate, Pipeline Games is giving customers 10% off their next parts order through Oct. 31. Just use code CHUCK at checkout. Learn more at www.pipelinegames.com.