Chuck E. Cheese Reopens After Reno

The Chuck E. Cheese location in North Charleston, S.C., will reopen March 10 after undergoing facility renovations. According to WCBD, the venue features upgrades like an interactive dance floor, a video wall and a mural.

There will be a “purple carpet” event at the grand reopening ceremony from 5-7 p.m. The first 25 families will receive an hour of free arcade play for two kids.

Guests can also enter a raffle to win birthday packages and a year of “All You Can Play” access. Learn more atwww.chuckecheese.com.

