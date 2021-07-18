Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Coming to Grocery Stores

Chuck E. Cheese parent company CEC Entertainment is bringing the brand’s pizza into Kroger Company stores across the country.

According to MarketWatch, the brand recently announced a licensing partnership with food manufacturer Flatlander Foods that will bring the pizza to frozen food aisles. Exclusive to Kroger stores, they will carry cheese and pepperoni options.

They’re available for purchase at $6.99 each and include an offer for 250 e-tickets that can be redeemed at any participating Chuck E. Cheese location. Learn more at www.chuckecheese.com.