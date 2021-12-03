Chuck E. Cheese Opens Renovated Louisiana Location

Chuck E. Cheese will soon open a newly-renovated store in Baton Rouge, La. The grand opening is set for this Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. at the location (7680 Andrea Dr.).

According to Baton Rouge Proud, it’s the first Chuck E. Cheese in the state to offer updates that include new games, a new interactive dance floor, an expanded family-friendly menu and an oversized wall mural.

The first 25 families lined up will receive complimentary arcade play for up to two children for the two-hour event. There will also be a raffle for a free Ultimate Super Star Birthday Package for 10 kids, plus a Gold VIP Play Band that’ll be good for one year of All You Can Play access.