Chuck E. Cheese Opening First Location in Egypt

The iconic entertainment center brand is putting down roots in Egypt at Cairo’s Sheikh Zayed’s Royal Park Mall, part of the residential Royal City complex.

According to Daily News Egypt, the inaugural branch marks a new Saudi investment through Unique Hospitality Co. – the franchisor of most Chuck E. Cheese locations in Saudi Arabia. The company also revealed that it plans to open five locations in Egypt by 2026.

“We are excited to see Chuck E. Cheese opening in Egypt,” said Ali Bin Saleh A-Saqry, CEO of Unique Hospitality Co. “Being the largest franchise partner for Chuck E. Cheese outside the U.S., this will mark another great achievement for the group.”