According to KSNV, Chuck E. Cheese has brought a brand-new trampoline park concept into their newly-reimagined location in Las Vegas.

Dubbed “Trampoline Zone,” the Chuck E. location has – of course – trampolines, as well as an arcade, an interactive dance floor and an expanded food menu.

The company hosted a grand-opening celebration for the location on Jan. 30. Learn more at www.chuckecheese.com/trampolines to see where the trampoline parks will be jumping next.