Chuck E. Cheese Launches Budget-Friendly Passes

Looking to help families spend more time together, have fun and save money, Chuck E. Cheese debuted their first-ever nationwide, unlimited-visit monthly membership program for their FECs, inspired by the success they found with their Summer Fun Passes (of which they reportedly sold over 350,000).

The new deal, announced in mid-August, allows families to visit any of the 470 participating Chuck E. Cheese U.S. locations as often as they want, play up to 250 games per day, and enjoy discounts of up to 50% off on most food and drinks. Monthly fees start at $7.99 (automatically charged to a credit card). Pass holders will also enjoy a variety of surprise bonus benefits throughout the year, the company said.

“We wanted to create a program that makes Chuck E. Cheese more affordable for families,” said executive VP Mark Kupferman. “Amid rising costs, our goal was to offer great value, and develop an easy and fun solution for everyone. After nearly a year of successful testing in several markets, and great demand, we’ve seen firsthand how much families love it. We’re thrilled to launch this program nationwide.”

There are two options for the unlimited visit passes, a monthly plan with a recurring credit card charge (it can be cancelled any time after the first year) and a two-month pass that expires at the end of that period.

“For families looking for unlimited visits over a short period, like a holiday break or summer, the Two-Month Pass is a perfect fit,” continued Kupferman. “For those who love the idea of visiting year-round, the Monthly Membership is an outstanding choice. Both options provide incredible value and endless fun.”

Chuck E. Cheese passes also come in three tiers – bronze, silver and gold – with variations in the unlimited games per visit and food/beverage discounts.

“This is the biggest, best deal Chuck E. Cheese has ever offered,” noted Kupferman. “We understand families are struggling to find affordable entertainment options outside the home right now. Our goal is to ensure every kid can be a kid, and there’s no better way to achieve that than with the new Chuck E. Cheese Fun Passes.”

For more information, visit: www.chuckecheese.com/funpass.