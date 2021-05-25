Chuck E. Cheese Debuts “Summer of Fun” Event

It’s the “Summer of Fun” at Chuck E. Cheese from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The company recently debuted a new mobile app and rewards program that includes a Summer Fun Pass Program – offering games, special menu promotions and exclusive offers.

App users can also redeem rewards, book birthday reservations, buy gift cards and manage the other Summer Fun Pass benefits. Each dollar spent in a store gets customers one reward point.

“These new initiatives mark an expansion of its operational strategies to further engage its diners beyond the in-store experience, a move that could help it bounce back just five months since the eatertainment brand emerged from bankruptcy,” said Restaurant Dive.