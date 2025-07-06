Chuck E. Cheese Creates “Chuck’s Arcade”

Chuck E. Cheese has announced the creation of Chuck’s Arcade, a concept that “combines classic games and the hottest new games alongside iconic animatronic characters.”

Chuck’s Arcade is the rebrand of parent company CEC Entertainment’s Fun Spot Arcade. The locations are now open in major malls across the country.

“Chuck E. Cheese has spent decades mastering the arcade experience – it’s in our DNA,” said CEO David McKillips. “Thanks to the expertise of our talented technicians and the successful transformation of almost 500 fun centers worldwide, we’ve built the operational and creative foundation to take our brand beyond our traditional four walls.

“Chuck’s Arcade is a natural evolution – an opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of retro classics and cutting-edge experiences.”

To learn more, visit www.chucksarcade.fun.