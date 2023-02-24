Chuck E. Cheese Completes 200th Venue Remodel

Chuck E. Cheese recently finished its 200th remodel at its Douglasville, Ga., location, according to PRNewswire.

The company has refreshed centers now across 35 states that they say were “enhanced to plus up the fun and the experience for families” with more games, updated technology and innovation within the operation.

“Within the next three years, we expect all our fun centers across the country to be upgraded with our latest vision of the brand,” said David McKillips, president and CEO of CEC Entertainment. “Our remodeled fun centers offer families more space for play and through our game enhancement program we are introducing new games year-round. Chuck E. Cheese has helped families create lifelong memories for 45 years, so we are excited to bring to life an elevated entertainment experience to this beloved brand for the next generation of kids.”