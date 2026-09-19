Chuck E. Cheese Brand Makes International Debut

Chuck E. Cheese has announced an agreement with Grupo Dicrejart to introduce their new concept in Jalisco, Mexico.

“Working with an experienced operator like Grupo Dicrejart gives us a strong opportunity to introduce Adventure World to the Mexican audience and introduce the concept, for the first time, outside the United States,” said Mario Centola, COO of Chuck E. Cheese International. “We are excited to bring a new family experience to Jalisco while the traditions families know and trust from the world of Chuck E. Cheese.”

Unlike traditional arcade-based Chuck E. Cheese locations, Adventure World “puts more emphasis on physical activity and imaginative play.” The venue is expected to open in October.