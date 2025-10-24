Chuck E. Cheese Boo-tacular is Back

Chuck E. Cheese has been running their family-friendly Halloween celebration Boo-tacular this month and it’ll continue through Nov. 2.

Yahoo Finance reports that the company’s promotion features daily costume rewards, nightly dance parties and trick-or-treating, specialty menu items and sensory-friendly play events.

“For kids, Halloween is one of the most anticipated holidays of the year,” said Mark Kupferman, executive vice president of Chuck E. Cheese. “For 2025, we asked our team to create the biggest, most exciting family Halloween celebration they could imagine. They delivered.”

Learn more about the revitalized Chuck E. Cheese at www.chuckecheese.com.