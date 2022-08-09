Chuck Arnold Has Passed

One of the oldest “active” route operators in the country, Charles (Chuck) Arnold, has died in Orlando, Fla., at the age of 96. The coin-op industry veteran was officially retired but continued his career by helping his son out on their Arnold Amusements route.

After serving two years with the Coast Guard during World War II and college (which he attended via night school), he married his wife Mildred. Following several years serving in a variety of jobs, he got the coin-op bug.

Chuck’s career in the coin machine business goes back at least to 1979 when he joined the Rowe Distributing network doing sales and management work at their northeast territorial stores. He switched over to Bally’s distribution outlet in Dedham, Mass., in 1982 and stayed there for over five years as its general manager.

After relocating to Florida with his Mildred and their four children, he formed Arnold Amusements. He stayed in touch with the distributing and manufacturing friends he’d made after retirement, many of whom will miss his numerous and humorous stories.

Besides his children, Chuck leaves six grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren. May he rest in God’s peace.