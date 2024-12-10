Christmas-Themed Escape Room Opens

Trending
731 Escape in Jackson, Tenn., recently opened with their first escape room called “Santa’s Getaway Cabin,” where guests need to solve puzzles to save Christmas.  

Co-owner Kendall Tubbs told WBBJ that tickets start at $20 per person, making it more affordable than a lot of other escape rooms. “We have all kinds of puzzles,” Tubbs went on to explain.  

“We have water puzzles, candy cane puzzles – you have to weigh things and find different clues hidden in different places. It’s very interactive and we’ve had wonderful feedback so far.” To learn more, visit www.731escape.com. 

