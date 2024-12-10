Christmas-Themed Escape Room Opens

731 Escape in Jackson, Tenn., recently opened with their first escape room called “Santa’s Getaway Cabin,” where guests need to solve puzzles to save Christmas.

Co-owner Kendall Tubbs told WBBJ that tickets start at $20 per person, making it more affordable than a lot of other escape rooms. “We have all kinds of puzzles,” Tubbs went on to explain.

“We have water puzzles, candy cane puzzles – you have to weigh things and find different clues hidden in different places. It’s very interactive and we’ve had wonderful feedback so far.” To learn more, visit www.731escape.com.