Christan Temple Newest Bandai Namco Sales Exec

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe recently tapped Christian Temple to drive growth as its new Northern U.K. sales executive. The latest appointment follows the promotion of Tommy Nasser as head of U.K. sales and used games earlier this year.

Temple, who made his company debut at EAG Expo in January, is a third-generation industry professional, whose grandfather, father, uncle and brother have all been in the business.

“We are delighted to grow our dynamic sales team with the appointment of Christian,” said James Anderson, commercial and sales director at BNAE. “He brings with him plenty of wisdom from his family, which has an established industry presence. We look forward to the role he will play in building our relationships with customers and positioning Bandai Namco for long-term expansion in the U.K.”