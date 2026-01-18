Chris McGrath Retires After 39 Years at Timezone

The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG) has announced their group chief product officer Chris McGrath retired after 39 years with their Timezone brand.

The company said he played a key role in evolving Timezone “from beloved arcade classics to a diverse mix of innovative attractions that bring together families, friends and colleagues, helping to build communities united by a shared passion for fun and entertainment.”

McGrath started in a technical role in Australia and later relocated to Asia to lead game R&D for the group. He also previously served as CEO of Timezone Indonesia before stepping into his current role.

“Chris has been instrumental in shaping the Timezone experience into what it is today,” said TEEG CEO Sonaal Chopra. “His product vision has helped us build communities around play and memorable shared experiences. We cannot thank Chris enough for his remarkable contribution.”