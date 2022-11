Intercard recently hired amusement software sales and customer service expert Chris Deusinger to handle their key accounts. He is based in St. Louis and will support the company’s customers globally.

Deusinger most recently worked with Studio Networks Solutions and previously with Logic Systems Sound and ACT Lighting, supporting top musical acts. (He himself is a professional saxophonist with more than 25 years of experience.)

