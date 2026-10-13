Chris Brady Supports Charity Bike Ride

LAI Games’ vice president of sales Chris Brady participated in the Trek 100 charity bike ride in Glen Rose, Texas, on Oct. 10. The ride supports fundraising efforts for children battling pediatric cancer.

“Being part of this ride was about more than cycling – it was about showing up for children and families facing an incredibly difficult fight,” Brady said. “I was proud to ride alongside others supporting Cook Children’s and the work they do to give these kids hope.”

The annual event featured a 100-mile route, as well as routes of 60, 40 and 20 miles.

You can learn more at: www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/trek100texas.