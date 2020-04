Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, a theme park in Hengqin, China, officially reopened today, April 30, and is capped at 30 percent of its usual maximum capacity.

According to China Daily, visitors can purchase tickets and register online, are required to wear protective masks, carry valid identity documents, present a health QR code at the gate, accept body temperature checks and keep a safe distance from others. The indoor venues, such as certain animal aquariums, remain off limits to visitors.