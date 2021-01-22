Chinese Armed Forces Get Large Arcade Space

The People’s Liberation Army border defense troops stationed in Karakorum are now able to play arcade games to “relax after finishing intensive training missions,” according to Global Times, a state-run newspaper in China.

The entertainment tent, established under the Chinese PLA’s Xinjiang Military Command, has rhythm dancing games, basketball machines, racing video games and other arcade shooters and fighting games.

Troops there can also “play chess and poker or enjoy calligraphy and painting.”