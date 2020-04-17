China Opening Attractions, Operating Under “New Normal”

Theme parks and museums are gradually reopening in China, reports Blooloop, though fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections have shut most down again. As China gets back to business, the attractions industry is getting a glimpse at how the country – where the virus originated – will handle the “new normal.”

Legacy Entertainment, for instance, reopened its Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park on March 20 after being closed since Jan. 24, limiting the number of visitors, checking temperatures and only accepting cashless payments. However, they closed again on March 30.

“These last two months have been among the most challenging our industry has ever encountered,” said Barry Kemper, Legacy’s COO. “We deeply admire the leadership shown by our Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park partners and clients in the face of this great adversity.”

Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopened on March 9 with a limited number of experiences. The Disneyland theme park there remains closed, but the partial reopening is “the first step of a phased reopening” in China. QR codes must be provided by all guests on entry.