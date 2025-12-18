China Amusement Show This May in Guangzhou

AAA 2026, the Asia Amusement & Attraction Expo, will be held May 10-12 at the China Import & Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China.

The massive show features a 1.6 million-sq.-ft. exhibition area featuring more than 1,500 leading companies.

“AAA is the premier trade show for the amusement and attractions industry in Asia,” organizers say. “The three-day event will showcase the latest innovations, trends and technologies in the amusement and attractions sector, including but not limited to roller coasters, water parks, family entertainment centers and themed entertainment.”

Learn more at www.theaaaexpo.com.