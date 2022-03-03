Chicken N Pickle Opens in Arizona

If you like chicken and pickleball, there’s truly no place else you’ll want to be! Chicken N Pickle is an entertainment center chain opening up their ninth location later this year in Glendale, Ariz., according to the Arizona Republic.

The Missouri-based chain has other locations in Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. The venues offer indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, yard games, as well as a restaurant and sports bar.

They will have multiple dining and bar seating options, including on the rooftop at their Arizona location, which is at the recently-developed Westgate Entertainment District. Learn more at www.chickennpickle.com.