Chicago’s Replay Arcade Bar Pop-Up Debuts This Week

Replay Lincoln Park, a vintage arcade bar in Chicago, is hosting a Nick Arcade pop-up starting June 11. The pop-up will feature Nickelodeon cartoon classics from the ’90s like Rugrats, Rocko’s Modern Life and Doug.

According to the business’ Instagram page, the event will feature photo-ops from those and other favorite shows like Good Burger, Double Dare and Legends of the Hidden Temple. There will also be “drinks inspired by your favorite throwback lunchroom snacks and drinks, and of course, plenty of SLIME.”

Reservations are available now and buyers will get a $20 drink credit with their purchase (guests under 21 will receive a commemorative t-shirt instead). Learn more at www.instagram.com/replaylincolnpark.