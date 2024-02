PBS station WTTW recently published an article called “Chicago’s History as the Manufacturing Center for Pinball Machines.”

Stern Pinball’s Zach Sharpe is quoted, saying, “I equate it to, Detroit for automobiles is pinball for Chicago. Chicago is just like a perfect epicenter of where manufacturing can take place.”

The article continues with a bit of Sharpe family history (dad Roger, of course, is “the man who saved pinball”) and pinball history in general. Click here to read the full story.