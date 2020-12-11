Chicago Arcade Bar Upset Over Private Parties

Eater Chicago recently reported that officials have shut down another illegal crowded party in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood with 142 attendees. Owners of the local Emporium Arcade Bar are extremely frustrated, having a few choice words to say to the partiers on Facebook.

“A bunch of small businesses (like us) have had to close all year and watch their life’s work disintegrate because you [expletives]couldn’t just keep it in your pants for a few months,” they wrote. “Grow the f up and stay the f home. This will be over soon sheesh.”

Comments were mixed, but one thing is for certain – people are pent up after nine months of Covid-related closures… in Chicago and around the country.