Chattanooga Coinvet Trewhitt Gone at 70

Bill Trewhitt, sometimes called Chattanooga’s jukebox and pinball wizard who could fix just about any coin-operated game, passed away on Friday, April 17. According to The Chattanoogan, Bill grew up in nearby Lookout Mountain, went to school there and met his wife of 45 years, Jeanne, there as well. His lifelong career, the paper said, was managing the family business, Shearer Amusement Co., with Jeanne and mother-in-law Mildred Bunch from 1976 until he retired in 2007.

Bill was an AMOA member and had also served on the board of the AMOA of Tennessee. He was an advocate of The Mustard Tree Ministry, an outreach group helping the homeless and others in need. Besides Jeanne, Bill is survived by four children and five grandchildren. Due to the coronavirus problem, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in his memory to The Mustard Tree Ministry.