Championship Billiards Buys Silver Cup Chalk

Championship Billiards recently announced the acquisition of Silver Cup Chalk of Macon, Ga. Silver Cup is a longtime supplier of colored chalk to the billiard industry.

“Having matched Championship’s color palette years ago, it was a logical partnership that was due to come,” the company stated in a release. “Championship cloth is available in 32 colors and the need for matching chalk was obvious. It had been talked about for years but finally the time has come for Steve Hobby (81 years young), the longtime owner and operator of Silver Cup, to retire.”

Hobby added: “I’ve built this business and before that I worked at Gandy building his business, so I’m very pleased to know that I am turning over the company to an industry stalwart in Championship Billiards. It is a perfect fit.”

The company welcomes James Rodgers onto their staff as general manager of the Silver Cup plant. He brings years of experience to the business as the first employee of Silver Cup. All future orders and service will be provided by Championship’s sales team.

Learn more at www.champbilliards.com.