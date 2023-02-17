Central California Welcomes New Retro Arcade Bar

BA Start Competitive Arcade and Taproom held a grand opening ceremony in downtown San Luis Obispo on Feb. 4. According to KSBY, the new retro-themed arcade has pool tables, pinball, air hockey, ping pong and board games in addition to the slate of classic video games.

The business had a soft opening a couple months ago and things have been going well, report owners Rob and Sarah Peterson. “We have a lot of notable players that have started playing here, and we have one player that’s ranked ninth in the world in Pole Position and we have another pinball player that’s going after the world record,” they said. “We’re cultivating a community here of competitive gamers.”

Keeping with the retro theme, all the machines are token-based. Learn more and see upcoming events on their website: www.bastartarcadebar.com.