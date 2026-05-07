CenterEdge Software Welcomes New COO

Natasa Kipper, with more than 20 years of industry experience, has been tapped as the new chief operating officer for CenterEdge Software, the provider of POS, ticketing and events software.

Kipper most recently served in a leadership role at QubicaAMF Worldwide, a company she was with for more than 10 years.

“Natasa understands how this industry works, and more importantly, is exceptionally skilled in building the kind of systems and processes that allow organizations to scale with intention,” said Marcus Mayer, the CEO of CenterEdge. “She has a unique ability to connect strategy to execution in a way that drives real, measurable growth. We are thrilled to welcome her to CenterEdge and are excited for the impact she is already making with our team and clients.”

As COO, the company says Kipper will focus on strengthening their operating model and work on “driving clarity in decision-making, aligning cross-functional execution, and building the systems and leadership capability required to support the company’s continued growth.”

She added: “I’ve always been drawn to helping teams simplify how they work so they can focus on what really matters. CenterEdge has built something special, and I’m excited to help support the next phase of growth.” Learn more at www.ceteredgesoftware.com.